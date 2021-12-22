North Macedonia's prime minister formally steps down

The Social Democrats secured the majority — avoiding an early election — after striking a deal with a small ethnic Albanian party to join the government coalition that will control 64 seats.

After receiving the mandate, Kovachevski, 47, will have 20 days to propose a new government to parliament. His new cabinet is expected to be elected by mid-January.

Zaev served as party leader since 2013 and as prime minister since 2016. He secured North Macedonia’s membership in NATO after ending a decades-long dispute with Greece over the country’s name. But he was unable to advance ambitions to join the European Union, largely due to a historic dispute with another EU neighbor, Bulgaria.

Zaev said Wednesday the deal with Greece "provided lasting peace, security and paved the path for the economic well-being of the people.”

The country's center-right main opposition party, VMRO-DPMNE, is pressing for an early election, insisting that new cabinet must gain its legitimacy only through a vote.