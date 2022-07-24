Northeast US swelters under 'extremely oppressive' heat

Philadelphia officials extended a heat health emergency declaration through Sunday, sending workers to check on homeless people and knock on the doors of other vulnerable residents. With Health Commissioner Dr. Cheryl Bettigole calling the weather “dangerously hot,” the city also opened cooling centers and stationed air-conditioned buses at four intersections for people to cool off.

Forecasters urged people to take precautions, wear light clothing, drink lots of water, limit time outside and check on elderly people and pets.

New York City medical examiners confirmed Sunday that a person had died of heat-related causes but didn't say when or where. The person had heart disease and emphysema, which contributed to the death, the medical examiner's office said.

With the city expected to approach its record high of 97 degrees (36 Celsius) for Sunday's date, organizers of the New York City Triathlon shortened the distances that athletes had to run and bike. The bicycle leg was cut in half to 20 kilometers (12.4 miles).

This weekend's Boston Triathlon, meanwhile, was put off until Aug. 20-21. Temperatures were expected to reach the upper 90s in Boston on Sunday, according to the National Weather Service.