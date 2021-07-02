Northwest heat wave: Tragedy strikes immigrant family again

The fact that tragedy has struck Lucas' family again leaves him in disbelief.

“I don’t understand the things that sometimes happen,” Lucas said in a phone interview in Spanish.

Last time, he used donations to pay a funeral home to have the bodies of his two cousins and the other man returned to Guatemala from Oregon.

Lucas said the family is awaiting an autopsy report on Perez. Lucas said Perez had worked in the heat before and did fine.

Perez had lived in the United States before, and returned about four months ago. He supported his wife, who stayed home in Ixcan, Guatemala, a town near the Mexico border.

“He liked to be in the United States," Lucas said. "In Guatemala, the economy is not good. There's a lot of poverty, so you look out for your welfare and your future.”

Reyna Lopez, executive director of a northwest farmworkers' union, known by its Spanish-language initials, PCUN, called the death “shameful” and faulted both the nursery and Oregon OSHA for not adopting emergency rules ahead of the heat wave.

Spokesman Aaron Corvin said Oregon OSHA is “exploring adopting emergency requirements, and we continue to engage in discussions with labor and employer stakeholders.”

He added that employers are obligated to provide ample water, shade, additional breaks and training about heat hazards.

An executive order issued in March 2020 by Oregon Gov. Kate Brown would formalize protecting workers from heat, but it is coming too late for Perez. Brown's order focuses on reducing greenhouse gas emissions and also tells the Oregon Health Authority and Oregon OSHA to jointly propose standards to protect workers from excessive heat and wildfire smoke.

They had until June 30 to submit the proposals, but due to the coronavirus pandemic, the two agencies requested the deadline be pushed back to September.

Selsky reported from Salem, Oregon.

Baltazar Lucas, brother-in-law of farm worker Sebastian Francisco Perez who died last weekend while working in an extreme heat wave, rests after a day working in the heat on Thursday, July, 1, 2021 in St. Paul, Ore. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard) Credit: Nathan Howard Credit: Nathan Howard

Field laborers work at a farm near Ernst Nursery and Farms, the location of a heat death during last weekend's record breaking temperatures on Thursday, July, 1, 2021, in St. Paul, Ore. Hundreds of deaths in Canada, Oregon and Washington may have been caused by the historic heat wave that baked the Pacific Northwest and shattered all-time temperature records in usually temperate cities. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard) Credit: Nathan Howard Credit: Nathan Howard

Salem Fire Department paramedics and employees of Falck Northwest ambulances respond to a heat exposure call during a heat wave, Saturday, June 26, 2021, in Salem, Ore. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard) Credit: Nathan Howard Credit: Nathan Howard

A Salvation Army EMS vehicle is setup as a cooling station as people lineup to get into a splash park while trying to beat the heat in Calgary, Alberta, Tuesday, June 29, 2021. Environment Canada warns the torrid heat wave that has settled over much of Western Canada won't lift for days. (Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press via AP) Credit: Jeff McIntosh Credit: Jeff McIntosh

Field laborers work at Ernst Nursery & Farms, the location of a heat death during last weekend's record breaking temperatures on Thursday, July, 1, 2021, in St. Paul, Ore. Oregon OSHA is investigating Ernst Nursery and Farms, which did not respond to a request for comment. Reyna Lopez, executive director of a northwest farmworkers' union, known by its Spanish-language initials, PCUN, called the death “shameful” and faulted both Oregon OSHA for not adopting emergency rules ahead of the heat wave, and the nursery. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard) Credit: Nathan Howard Credit: Nathan Howard

This satellite image provided by European Union, Copernicus Sentinel-2 data (processed by Spacetec) shows a wildfire burning 40 km (about 25 miles) northeast of Pink Mountain in British Columbia. (European Union, Copernicus Sentinel-2 data via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

Salem Fire Department paramedics and employees of Falck Northwest ambulance service respond to a heat exposure call during a heat wave, Saturday, June 26, 2021, in Salem, Ore. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard) Credit: Nathan Howard Credit: Nathan Howard

In this photo provided by Marshall Potts Music, the Sparks Lake wildfire burns in Kamloops, British Columbia, on Wednesday, June 30, 2021. (Courtesy of Marshall Potts Music via The Canadian Press via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

Salem Fire Department paramedic Justin Jones tries to stay cool after responding to a heat exposure call during a heat wave, Saturday, June 26, 2021, in Salem, Ore. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard) Credit: Nathan Howard Credit: Nathan Howard

A wildfire burns in the mountains north of Lytton, British Columbia, on Thursday, July 1, 2021. A wildfire that forced people to flee a small town in British Columbia that had set record high temperatures for Canada on three consecutive days burned out of control Thursday as relatives desperately sought information on evacuees. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP) Credit: Darryl Dyck Credit: Darryl Dyck