Norton Juster, 'The Phantom Tollbooth' author, dead at 91

As Juster wrote in the introduction to a reissue of “Phantom Tollbooth,” he first thought of the book when he was in his late 20s and working at an architectural firm in New York City. He found himself wondering, the way a child might, about how people relate to the world around them, and eventually turned it into a story.

Published in 1961, “The Phantom Tollbooth” followed the adventures of young Milo through the Kingdom of Wisdom, a land extending from The Foothills of Confusion to The Valley of Sound. Drawings were provided by his roommate at the time, Jules Feiffer, who would later collaborate with Juster on “The Odious Ogre,” published in 2010. Eric Carle of “The Hungry Caterpillar” fame illustrated Juster's “Otter Nonsense,” which came out in 1982.