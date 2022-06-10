Norway ends contract for NH90 helicopters, wants full refund

“The fleet is currently required to provide 3,900 flight hours annually, but in recent years it has averaged only about 700 hours,” the Armed Forces said.

NHIndustries in a statement said it was "extremely disappointed by the decision taken by the Norwegian Ministry of Defense and refutes the allegations being made against the NH90 as well as against the company.”

It added that it had not been given an opportunity to discuss its latest proposals and that it considers the Norwegian termination of the contract at “legally groundless.”

The Norwegian Defense Ministry said it will shortly begin the process of identifying an alternative maritime helicopter.

The NH90 is twin-engine helicopter that was developed to meet NATO's requirements for a modern, medium-sized, multi-role military helicopter for both land and maritime operations.

A comprehensive review of the Norway's maritime helicopter capabilities requested by the Defense Ministry in February concluded that even with significant additional financial investments, the performance and availability of the NH90 would not meet the country's requirements.