Norway intel agency: Kongsberg-type attack will happen again

“Unfortunately, there are many people who make hateful and threatening statements,” Haugstoeyl told Aftenposten. “Every week we get knowledge about an incredible number of videos, comments, photos and posts that are rougher and more extreme than this video.”

He was hesitant when asked by Aftenposten if PST could have done something differently to prevent the Kongsberg attack and said he would wait for the conclusions of an ongoing independent investigation into the police’s delay in capturing Andersen Braathen amid criticism that the response was too slow.

Andersen Braathen has confessed to the killings and has initially been charged with five murders. Norwegian police’s assessment is that the suspect’s apparent mental illness was the likely cause for the attack, while Andersen Braathen’s statement of being a convert to Islam had become a less important investigation line.

Police said on Monday that the rampage's victims were likely stabbed to death after Andersen Braathen had first used arrows to wound them.

Caption People gather around flowers and candles after a man killed several people on Wednesday afternoon, in Kongsberg, Norway, Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021. The bow-and-arrow rampage by a man who killed five people in a small town near Norway's capital appeared to be a terrorist act, authorities said Thursday, a bizarre and shocking attack in a Scandinavian country where violent crime is rare. Police identified the attacker as Espen Andersen Braathen, a 37-year-old Danish citizen, who was arrested on the street Wednesday night. (AP Photo/Pal Nordseth) Credit: Pal Nordseth Credit: Pal Nordseth

