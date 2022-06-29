BreakingNews
Giant job fair today at Wright State’s Nutter Center: What you need to know to find a new job
dayton-daily-news logo
X

Norway joins neighbors, offers extra booster shot to elderly

Nation & World
Updated 51 minutes ago
Norway has joined fellow Scandinavian countries in offering a second booster shot of COVID-19 vaccine to some of its population, to be available from July 1 to people aged 75 and over, because of a rise in infections

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Norway on Wednesday joined fellow Scandinavian countries in offering a second booster shot of COVID-19 vaccine to some of its population, to be available from July 1 to people aged 75 and over, because of a rise in infections.

“There is a need to vaccinate our most vulnerable citizens," Health Minister Ingvild Kjerkol said, adding that vaccination remains “the cornerstone of the government’s preparedness.”

Nursing home residents and people over 80 should be first in line, Kjerkol said, adding that the summer holidays could be “demanding” for some municipalities — which in Norway are responsible for handling vaccinations.

“I would therefore like to emphasize that the pace of vaccination must be adapted to the municipalities’ capacity,” she said.

Denmark has offered a second booster shot to nursing home residents and people aged 50 and over, while Sweden recommended a third booster shot for people with an increased risk of becoming seriously ill and anyone aged 65 and over.

___

Follow AP's coverage of the pandemic at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic

In Other News
1
Stocks open lower on Wall Street, extending a weak streak
2
US economy slipped 1.6% to start year; return to growth eyed
3
Wimbledon updates | 2nd-seeded Kontaveit loses in 2nd round
4
Iran officials say nuke talks in Qatar to end without deal
5
Pelosi receives Communion in Vatican amid abortion debate
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top