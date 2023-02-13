Norway official who spied for the Soviets has died in Moscow

In 1985, Treholt was sentenced to 20 years for giving Norwegian and NATO defense plans along with sensitive political information to his Soviet handlers over a nine-year period. He was also convicted of carrying out less serious intelligence breaches for Iraq.

Treholt, who claimed he worked as a “business consultant,” confessed to meeting and taking money from people working for the KGB. However, he denied being a spy in several books he later wrote and made several unsuccessful bids to have a retrial in Norway.