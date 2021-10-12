Norway PM to step down, Labor leader expected to take over

However, in January 2020, the populist Progress Party pulled out of the coalition, leaving Solberg to lead a three-party, minority government with her own Conservatives, the centrist Liberal Party and the Christian Democrats.

Gahr Stoere, 61, is poised to head a government with the euroskeptic Center Party, Norway’s third largest, which is expected to seek a majority in the 169-seat Stortinget. He is expected to outline the coalition's political platform on Wednesday and the Cabinet's lineup the following day.

The discovery of oil and gas in Norway’s waters in the 1960s turned the Scandinavian nation into one of the richest countries in the world, with a strong welfare system and a high living standard. It is not a member of the European Union but trades closely with the 27-nation bloc.

Norway's oil wealth helped it withstand Europe’s financial crisis and retain low unemployment. The oil industry is the country’s biggest industry, responsible for over 40% of exports and directly employs more than 5% of the workforce.