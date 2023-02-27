Norway protests target wind farm on land used by herders

Norway's Energy Minister Terje Aasland told NRK that although the Supreme Court has ruled that the construction of the wind farm as invalid, the court does not say anything about what should happen to it.

The government must “make new decisions that are in line with the premise of the Supreme Court’s judgment,” Aasland told the broadcaster.

The Sami live in Lapland, which stretches from northern parts of Norway through Sweden and Finland to Russia. They once faced oppression of their culture, including bans on the use of their native tongue.

Today the nomadic people live mostly modern lifestyles but still tend reindeer and some still wear their traditionally bright-colored national dress.