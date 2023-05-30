Norway says Beluga whale with apparent Russian-made harness swims south to Sweden

“We have not received any reports from the inner Oslo fjord that give cause for concern,” Lekve said in an email to The Associated Press.

As to its origins, Norwegian authorities "don’t want to speculate on it either, Lekve said.

When in Norwegian waters, the beluga whale was considered a protected wild marine mammal, he said, adding that authorities in Norway have “rejected all inquiries and plans to capture the whale.”

In 2019, the enigmatic whale was found frolicking in a frigid harbor near Norway's northernmost point where it became a local attraction for locals. The whale is so comfortable with people that it swims to the dock and retrieves plastic rings thrown into the sea.