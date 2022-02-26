Norway ski body says Russians not welcome to compete there

“Sport is not detached from this and cannot remain passive to what is happening now,” the statement said, promising to lobby the sport’s world governing body.

On Friday, FIS pulled its remaining World Cup events this season from Russia but later allowed Russians to carry on competing.

“The athletes will continue to compete under their name and the country of Russia, albeit the FIS flag and FIS anthem will be used in all official capacities, including ceremonies,” the Switzerland-based ski body said.

A ban on using Russia’s flag and anthem was urged Friday by the International Olympic Committee, which also asked sports bodies to move or cancel events scheduled in Russia.

