Norway: Suspect in deadly Pride shooting agrees to custody

Matapour arrived in Norway with his family from a Kurdish part of Iran in the 1990s, according to Norwegian media.
The gunman opened fire at three locations, including outside the London Pub, a popular gay bar in downtown Oslo. Police investigators have said it is too early to say whether the attacker specifically targeted the LGBTQ community.
Police on Monday identified the two victims as Kåre Arvid Hesvik, born in 1962, and Jon Erik Isachsen, born in 1968.
A Pride parade scheduled for Saturday was canceled because of the shooting.
People stand next to the scene of a shooting in central of Oslo, Norway, Sunday, June 26, 2022. Norwegian police say they are investigating an overnight shooting in Oslo that killed two people and injured more than a dozen as a case of possible terrorism. In a news conference Saturday, police officials said the man arrested after the shooting was a Norwegian citizen of Iranian origin who was previously known to police but not for major crimes. (AP Photo/Sergei Grits)
