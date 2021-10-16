Norway to review police handling of bow-and-arrow attack

Justice Minister Emilie Enger Mehl, who assumed her post on Thursday along with the rest of Norway’s new center-left government, has not commented on the police handling of the threat.

“Now it is important that the police get a review and investigate the matter thoroughly,” she told Swedish public broadcaster SVT on Saturday.

Authorities said Saturday that the people injured, one of them a police officer who was struck while off-duty inside the supermarket, all have been released from the hospital.

A senior police officer, Per Thomas Omholt, said during a news conference Friday that three weapons, including the bow and arrow, were used in the attack, but declined to identify the types or to reveal how the five victims were killed, saying investigators need to interview more witnesses and don’t want their accounts influenced by what they read in the news.

Omholt said that as of Friday, investigators were continuing to explore possible motives or reasons for the attack but their ”strongest hypothesis for motive is illness.” His “health has deteriorated,” the officer said, declining to give specifics.

Norwegian broadcaster NRK reported Friday that domestic intelligence agency PST received information about Andersen Braathen in 2015 and agents interviewed him in 2017 to determine if he posed a threat. The following year, the agency contacted Norwegian health authorities about him and concluded he suffered from a serious mental illness, NRK said.

Norwegian newspaper VG reported that the agency also thought Andersen Braathen might carry out a “low-scale attack with simple means in Norway.” PST did not comment on the report.

Caption Technicians from the police investigate the apartment of the man who killed five people in a bow and arrow attack, in Kongsberg, Norway, Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021. Norwegian authorities say the bow-and-arrow rampage by a man who killed five people in a small town appeared to be a terrorist act. Police identified the attacker as Espen Andersen Braathen, a 37-year-old Danish citizen, who was arrested Wednesday night. (Terje Pedersen/NTB Scanpix via AP) Credit: Terje Pedersen Credit: Terje Pedersen

Caption Norway's Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre lays flowers and lights candles during his visit to Kongsberg, Norway, Friday, Oct. 15, 2021. The suspect in a bow-and-arrow attack that killed five people and wounded three in a small Norwegian town is facing a custody hearing Friday. He won’t appear in court because he has has confessed to the killings and has agreed to being held in custody. (Terje Bendiksby/NTB via AP) Credit: Terje Bendiksby Credit: Terje Bendiksby

Caption The cordoned-off area of the scene involved in the bow and arrow attack, in Kongsberg, Norway, Friday, Oct. 15, 2021. The suspect in a bow-and-arrow attack that killed five people and wounded three in a small Norwegian town is facing a custody hearing Friday. He won’t appear in court because he has has confessed to the killings and has agreed to being held in custody. (Terje Pedersen/NTB via AP) Credit: Terje Pedersen Credit: Terje Pedersen

Caption Police at the scene involved in the bow and arrow attack, in Kongsberg, Norway, Friday, Oct. 15, 2021. The suspect in a bow-and-arrow attack that killed five people and wounded three in a small Norwegian town is facing a custody hearing Friday. He won’t appear in court because he has has confessed to the killings and has agreed to being held in custody. (Terje Pedersen/NTB via AP) Credit: Terje Pedersen Credit: Terje Pedersen

Caption Flowers and candles were left after a man killed several people, in Kongsberg, Norway, Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021. Police in Norway are holding a 37-year-old man from Denmark suspected in a bow-and-arrow attack in a small town that killed five people and wounded two others. (Terje Pedersen/NTB via AP) Credit: Terje Pedersen Credit: Terje Pedersen