Not yet Tua time: Fitzpatrick to remain Dolphins' starter

The Dolphins announced Tuesday on Twitter that Fitzpatrick will get the nod Sunday at San Francisco. The disclosure ends speculation that coach Brian Flores was about to turn the offense over to Tagovailoa, drafted out of Alabama with the fifth overall pick as a potential franchise quarterback.

The 37-year-old Fitzpatrick recently described his career as a roller coaster, and that has been the case this season with Miami (1-3). In two games he has totaled four touchdown passes and no interceptions, and in the other two games — including Sunday’s loss to Seattle — he has thrown for no scores with five interceptions.