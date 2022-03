Notae, Arkansas muscle top overall seed Gonzaga out of NCAAs

Notae shot 9 of 29 overall and 2 of 12 from 3-point range but was still the catalyst for the Razorbacks. The senior guard's 3 with 6:38 left made it 59-50, and Arkansas held on from there.

Toney converted a three-point play with 8:36 left by going right at Holmgren to draw his fourth foul and send him to the bench. Holmgren returned at the 6:46 mark but Notae drove at him three minutes later and drew the fifth foul on the freshman, who raised his arms in protest.

During one sequence, Notae scored, then sneaked behind Timme for a steal. Notae had an early block and steal that got his team going. He hit the floor at every chance to corral loose balls.

Gonzaga trailed at the break for just the fifth time this season and never found the shooting touch that made the Zags the top scoring team in the nation at 87.8 points per game. The Zags shot 37.5% and went 5 of 21 from 3-point range. Andrew Nembhard was a non-factor with seven points on 2-of-11 shooting.

Williams took a charge late in the first half — his 45th of the season — and drove through the lane for an emphatic dunk during a 9-0 run by Arkansas in which the Zags were 0 for 5 with three turnovers.

Williams and Trey Wade scored 15 points apiece.

BAY AREA MEMORY

Gonzaga’s last two visits to the Bay Area have been forgettable. The Bulldogs’ previous visit was still plenty fresh before Thursday — a 67-57 loss for at rival Saint Mary’s on Feb. 26 for their first defeat since Dec. 4.

FACING NO. 1

The Hogs earned their first ever win against a No. 1 team in the NCAA Tournament.

Arkansas had been 0-5 all-time against the nation’s top-ranked team and 2-11 overall, with one of those wins coming this season. The Razorbacks beat then-No. 1 Auburn 76-73 in overtime on Feb. 8.

BIG PICTURE

Arkansas: Musselman coached both the NBA's Golden State Warriors and Sacramento Kings in the 2000s, so this was a homecoming of sorts. His mother flew in from San Diego. ... Hogs assistant Keith Smart also coached with both franchises. ... Arkansas missed its initial four 3-point tries before Wade hit from deep at the 10:36 mark of the first half. ... The Razorbacks lost to eventual champion Baylor in last year's Elite Eight. ... Arkansas improved to 8-5 in Sweet 16 games.

Gonzaga: The Zags committed 15 turnovers, resulting in 10 Arkansas points. ... Gonzaga’s seven straight Sweet 16s is longest active run to this round. ... The Zags won the only previous meeting between the schools, 91-81 at the Maui Invitational in November 2013.

