Notae, Arkansas upset No. 1 Auburn 80-76 in overtime

Auburn took a 64-59 lead on a 3-pointer by Green with under three minutes left. But Arkansas came back to tie it at 66 when Jaylin Williams scored underneath in the final half-minute of the second half.

The Tigers had the ball with 20 seconds left but could only get a long 3-point try by Green at the buzzer.

In overtime, Auburn took a 68-66 lead on an putback by Allen Flanigan, then later went ahead 70-69 when Dylan Cardwell picked up a loose ball in the lane and scored.

The Razorbacks scored the next seven points, all on foul shots by Williams and Notae. Williams finished with 13.

Smith kept the Tigers close with a pair of 3s, the last pulling them within 78-76. But Arkansas nailed down the upset with four more from the free-throw line to claim the win.

UP NEXT

Auburn: Will host Texas A&M on Saturday.

Arkansas: Will be at Alabama on Saturday.

Caption Arkansas guard JD Notae (1) drives past Auburn forward Walker Kessler (13) to score during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022, in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)

Caption Arkansas players, from left, JD Notae, Jaylin Williams and Kamani Johnson (20) celebrate after defeating Auburn 80-76 in overtime following an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022, in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)

Caption Arkansas guard Au'Diese Toney (5) gets past Auburn guard Wendell Green Jr. (1) to score on a fast break during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022, in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)

Caption Arkansas guard JD Notae, center, tries to get a rebound between Auburn defenders Chris Moore, left, and K.D. Johnson during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022, in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)

Caption Arkansas players JD Notae, left, and Kamani Johnson (20) celebrate with fans after defeating Auburn 80-76 in overtime following an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022, in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)

Caption Arkansas players, from left, Jaylin Williams, Stanley Umude and Kamani Johnson celebrate after defeating Auburn 80-76 in overtime following an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022, in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)