Notre Dame makes historic football game vs Tennessee State

School officials made the announcement Tuesday and credited second-year Tigers coach Eddie George, the 1995 Heisman Trophy winner, and Tennessee State athletic director Mikki Allen with creating the vision to schedule the game that will be televised nationally on NBC.

“We’re excited to bring a pair of great academic institutions that are steeped in tradition together in 2023,” Notre Dame athletic director Jack Swarbrick said in a statement. "I’m thrilled we’re able to bring the Tigers and the Irish together for a weekend that will feature programs with over 20 combined national titles, the Aristocrat of Bands and the Band of the Fighting Irish.”