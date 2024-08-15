Notre Dame suspends men's swim team for one year after review finds NCAA gambling violations

Notre Dame did not reveal details of the review done by a law firm.

According to a person with knowledge of the situation, members of the team had set up a makeshift, internal sportsbook where athletes could wager on the times posted by themselves or teammates at meets. Athletes were not found to have bet on opposing teams or on any other Notre Dame athletic events, the person said.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity because Notre Dame was not making the contents of the report public.

The person said more than 60% of the returning team, which includes 25 swimmers, took part in betting on the performances of members of the team. The review also revealed some members of the team had bet among themselves on events such as the Super Bowl and March Madness basketball tournament games.

The person said a group text chat with members of the team filled with derogatory remarks and messages was also found. No evidence of physical hazing or abuse was ucovered.

Sports Illustrated first reported the details of the gambling violations found in the review.

The women's swimming and diving teams and the men's diving team were not found to have been involved.

Bevcaqua said coach Chris Lindauer and his staff fully cooperated with the review. No coaches were dismissed.

“The review found that the staff was not aware of gambling or the scope and extent of other troubling behaviors because team members effectively concealed such behaviors from the coaches and staff through concerted efforts,” Bevacqua said. “According to the review, when the staff became aware of certain isolated incidents of unacceptable conduct, they treated them seriously and professionally.”

Lindauer served as an assistant coach for USA Swimming at the recent Olympics and Fighting Irish swimmer Chris Guiliano won an Olympic gold medal as part of Team USA's 400-meter freestyle relay team.

According to the person who spoke to the AP, the review did not find evidence Guiliano took part in the wagering.

“While it has been a difficult few months, I am confident that Notre Dame took the correct steps to ensure this misconduct does not continue,” Lindauer said in a statement. “I am hopeful we will emerge from this situation stronger than ever.”

Notre Dame said administrators received reports of misconduct after last school year and brought in the law firm Ropes & Gray to do a review in June.

Members of the team will be permitted to transfer, though NCAA sanctions would follow those found to have broken rules against gambling.

“The national office is aware that Notre Dame has declared several student-athletes ineligible in light of potential violations of sports betting rules," NCAA spokeswoman Meghan Durham Wright said in a statement. "We continue to work with the school as it determines what occurred. The NCAA does not comment on specific eligibility cases due to student privacy laws, and we have no further comment at this time.”

The NCAA has modified in recent months its sanctions for gambling violations to make the penalties less punitive for small wagers and those placed on sports outside of those in which the athletes compete.

“We hope this decision sends a clear and unequivocal message reaffirming that commitment and expectation,” Bevacqua said. “And, as we do after any major action, we will continue to review our internal processes and reporting structures to ensure that we are doing all that we can to nurture a positive experience for all Notre Dame student-athletes.”

Other college sports teams have been ensnared in recent gambling cases. Alabama fired baseball coach Brad Bohannon in May 2023 after Ohio authorities discovered that suspicious wagers involving his team were placed at a Cincinnati casino.

About the same time, Iowa authorities announced they were investigating illegal sports wagers made by college athletes at Iowa and Iowa State. Criminal charges were filed against about two dozen athletes, with most taking plea deals and a few having charges dismissed when a judge affirmed a defense motion that there was no probable cause for the investigation.

Still, all were declared ineligible by the NCAA, including five starters on the ISU football team. Several athletes filed a civil rights lawsuit against the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation.