Breaking: Former Super Bowl MVP joins Central State coaching staff

Novak Djokovic splits with coach Andy Murray ahead of French Open

Novak Djokovic is splitting with coach Andy Murray, just two weeks ahead of the French Open
FILE - Novak Djokovic, left, of Serbia talks with his coach Andy Murray during his first round match against Nishesh Basavareddy of the U.S. at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia, Monday, Jan. 13, 2025. (AP Photo/Asanka Brendon Ratnayake, file)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

FILE - Novak Djokovic, left, of Serbia talks with his coach Andy Murray during his first round match against Nishesh Basavareddy of the U.S. at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia, Monday, Jan. 13, 2025. (AP Photo/Asanka Brendon Ratnayake, file)
Nation & World
Updated 1 hour ago
X

LONDON (AP) — Novak Djokovic is splitting with coach Andy Murray just two weeks ahead of the French Open, following a dismal start to the clay-court season.

Murray's representatives announced Tuesday that the two former No. 1-ranked players will “no longer be working together.”

“Thanks to Novak for the unbelievable opportunity to work together and thanks to his team for all their hard work over the past six months,” Murray was quoted as saying. "I wish Novak all the best for the rest of the season.”

The decision comes after Djokovic lost his opening match in his last two tournaments in Monte Carlo and Madrid, both on clay.

Djokovic thanked Murray in a post on social media “for all the hard work, fun & support over last six months on & off the court.”

“I really enjoyed deepening our friendship together,” Djokovic wrote.

Djokovic and Murray joined forces ahead of the Australian Open in what initially was seen as an unlikely pairing. After Murray retired last year, Djokovic reached out with the coaching proposition.

Djokovic said in February that Murray had agreed to stay on for an "indefinite" period, including "some clay-court tournaments" this season. Djokovic has yet to win a tournament this season after having to retire from the Australian Open semifinals with a hamstring injury and losing in the final in Miami to leave him one shy of 100th career title.

___

AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis

FILE - Serbia's Novak Djokovic talks with his coach Andy Murray, left, during a practice session ahead of the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia, Saturday, Jan. 11, 2025. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup, file)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Novak Djokovic of Serbia returns the ball against Matteo Arnaldi of Italy during the Madrid Open tennis tournament in Madrid, Spain, Saturday, April 26, 2025. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Novak Djokovic of Serbia reacts during his match against Matteo Arnaldi of Italy during the Madrid Open tennis tournament in Madrid, Spain, Saturday, April 26, 2025. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

In Other News
1
Wrestling gold medalist medalist Kyle Snyder charged in prostitution...
2
The Latest: Cassie takes the stand in Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ sex...
3
Stanley Tucci returns to Italy with National Geographic series and vows...
4
Wall Street climbs following a slowdown in inflation as the S&P 500...
5
UnitedHealth Group CEO steps down as company lowers, then withdraws...