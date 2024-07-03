Now-banned NBA player Jontay Porter will be charged in betting case, court papers indicate

The Associated Press sent voice and email messages Wednesday to Porter's St. Louis-based lawyer, Jeff Jensen. He said last month that Porter had been "in over his head due to a gambling addiction" but was getting treatment and cooperating with law enforcement.

Brooklyn U.S. Attorney Breon Peace's office declined to comment on the new developments.

An NBA investigation found in April that Porter tipped off bettors about his health and then claimed illness to exit at least one game, creating wins for anyone who'd bet on him to underperform expectations. Porter also gambled on NBA games in which he didn’t play, once betting against his own team, the league said.

The four men charged last month appeared in court but haven't yet entered pleas. They're charged with conspiracy to commit wire fraud and were released on bonds in various amounts.

A court complaint accused the four — Ammar Awawdeh, Timothy McCormack, Mahmud Mollah and Long Phi Pham — with using prior knowledge of an NBA player's plans so that they or their relatives could place lucrative bets on his performance in Jan. 26 and March 20 games.

The complaint identified the athlete only as “Player 1,” but details — and even a quote from an NBA press release — matched up with the league’s probe into Porter.

Porter played only briefly on Jan. 26 and March 20 before leaving the court, complaining of injury or illness.