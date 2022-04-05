Now-deceased man IDed in 1980s slayings of 3 motel clerks

Gilbert was slain while working the night shift at a Days Inn in Remington, Indiana, while Gill was killed while working at a Days Inn in Merrillville, Indiana, and the investigation also was known as the “Days Inn Killer” case.

Fifield said Greenwell was also linked by investigators to a Jan. 2, 1990, attack on a woman who was a clerk at a Days Inn in Columbus, Indiana, and who was “attacked in a similar manner as the previous three victims."

“This victim was able to escape her attacker and survive. She was later able to give an excellent physical description of the suspect and details of the crime," he said. “She is the only known victim to have survived the vicious, brutal attacks of this killer.”

Fifield said the Indiana State Police crime lab matched ballistic evidence in the Gill and Gilbert slayings, and the crime lab later matched DNA evidence linking the Heath and Gilbert killings to the Columbus, Indiana, case.

He said that one of the primary factors linking the four crimes scene were their proximity to Interstate 65, which runs from Gary, Indiana, to Mobile, Alabama.

___

The story and summary have been updated to correct the spelling of Sgt. Glen Fifield’s first name.

Caption Family members of the victims of the "Days Inn" cold case murders listen as the Indiana State Police announces the identity of the suspect in the during a press conference in Indianapolis, Tuesday, April 5, 2022. Police identified the suspect as Harry Edward Greenwell more than 30 years after three women were killed and another assaulted using investigative genealogy. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy) Credit: Michael Conroy Credit: Michael Conroy Caption Family members of the victims of the "Days Inn" cold case murders listen as the Indiana State Police announces the identity of the suspect in the during a press conference in Indianapolis, Tuesday, April 5, 2022. Police identified the suspect as Harry Edward Greenwell more than 30 years after three women were killed and another assaulted using investigative genealogy. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy) Credit: Michael Conroy Credit: Michael Conroy

