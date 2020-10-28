NTSB investigating crash that killed school bus driver, girl

The girl who was killed was not immediately identified by the highway patrol. No charges have been filed.

“Our school community lost a wonderful, dedicated employee and most importantly a friend to our schools and children,” Meigs County Director of Schools Clint Baker said at a news conference Wednesday. “We also lost a beautiful 7-year-old, little 7-year-old girl.”

The National Transportation Safety Board tweeted Wednesday that it has opened an investigation into the crash.

Meigs County Schools said several students were treated and released at hospitals. Four remained hospitalized and were stable Wednesday, Baker said.

“We sincerely appreciate all of your thoughts, prayers and the outpouring of support that has been shown to Meigs County Schools and our community," Baker and the school board said in a statement. "Meigs County is a tight knit community and we know the bond will be important as we navigate the days ahead.”

M.J. Vaughn, 13, told WSMV-TV that he was on the bus and heard the vehicle’s brakes screech before the crash.

“All it was was just a big bang. Everybody was just screaming. There was people laying on the floor, glass everywhere," he said.

Tennessee Education Commissioner Penny Schwinn said in a statement that she and the entire staff at the Tennessee Department of Education are “deeply saddened.”

Meigs County schools superintendent Clint Baker speaks during a press conference addressing a fatal bus crash, Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020 in Decatur, Tenn. A school bus carrying children crashed Tuesday in Tennessee, killing two people and injuring others, officials said. The crash involved a utility service vehicle and happened on state Highway 58 in Meigs County in eastern Tennessee, said Lt. Bill Miller of the Tennessee Highway Patrol. (Troy Stolt/Chattanooga Times Free Press via AP) Credit: Troy Stolt Credit: Troy Stolt

Meigs County District Attorney General Russel Johnson speaks during a press conference addressing a fatal bus crash, Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020 in Decatur, Tenn. A school bus carrying children crashed Tuesday in Tennessee, killing two people and injuring others, officials said. The crash involved a utility service vehicle and happened on state Highway 58 in Meigs County in eastern Tennessee, said Lt. Bill Miller of the Tennessee Highway Patrol. (Troy Stolt/Chattanooga Times Free Press via AP) Credit: Troy Stolt Credit: Troy Stolt