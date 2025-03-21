Number of perfect brackets dwindles closer to zero after Saturday's early March Madness games

It's even closer to nil in Yahoo Sports' Men's Bracket Mayhem — down to one after the Razorbacks' win. No word on who owns that last perfect bracket.

ESPN's tracker was down to 18 perfect brackets out of 24.3 million following the Arkansas win and Purdue's 14-point victory over McNeese on Saturday.

CBS Sports had a similar attrition rate, down to 0.000036% unblemished brackets through Saturday’s two early games.

Creighton was listed as ESPN's top bracket buster after its 89-75 win over Louisville in Thursday's first game, knocking out 13,339,089.

On the other end of the spectrum, ESPN reported that every pick was wrong on 30 of its brackets — a nearly impossible feat in its own right even if a contestant were trying to pick all losers.

