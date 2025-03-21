Number of perfect brackets down to single digits after Sunday's early March Madness games

Number of perfect brackets down to single digits after Sunday's early March Madness games
Connecticut guard Solo Ball reacts to his team's loss to Florida in the second round of the NCAA college basketball tournament, Sunday, March 23, 2025, in Raleigh, N.C. (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough)

Connecticut guard Solo Ball reacts to his team's loss to Florida in the second round of the NCAA college basketball tournament, Sunday, March 23, 2025, in Raleigh, N.C. (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough)
By The Associated Press
The number of perfect March Madness brackets is down to single digits.

The final perfect brackets on Yahoo Sports and CBS Sports were shredded with Saturday's games. Top-seeded Florida's 77-75 win over two-time reigning national champion UConn continued the carnage on Sunday.

The end of the Huskies' reign dropped the number of perfect brackets on the NCAA's platform down to two out of 34 million. That's 0.000000005% for those of you who can't do the math.

ESPN’s tracker was also down to two out of 24.3 million following Florida's win. The two remaining brackets are split between second-round opponents Duke and Baylor, so one is guaranteed to reach 42-0 while the other will drop out.

Michigan's 91-79 win over Texas A&M on Saturday night shredded the final perfect Yahoo Sports bracket. Poor Shawno had been correct on every pick with his Grand Bracket until the fifth-seeded Wolverines sent the fourth-seeded Aggies home.

CBS Sports lost its last perfect bracket with Saturday night's games, including No. 6 seed BYU's two-point win over third-seeded Wisconsin and Texas Tech's 77-64 win over No. 11 seed Drake.

Creighton was listed as ESPN's top bracket buster after its 89-75 win over Louisville in Thursday's first game, knocking out 13,339,089.

On the other end of the spectrum, ESPN reported that every pick was wrong on 30 of its brackets — a nearly impossible feat in its own right even if a contestant were trying to pick all losers.

AP March Madness bracket: https://apnews.com/hub/ncaa-mens-bracket and coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/march-madness. Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here.

Michigan guard Ian Burns, front, joins forward Will Tschetter and guard Charlie May in celebrating after defeating Texas A&M in the second round of the NCAA college basketball tournament Saturday, March 22, 2025, in Denver. (AP Photo/John Leyba)

St. John's head coach Rick Pitino, right, gives Arkansas head coach John Calipari a pat on the back after a loss in the second round of the NCAA college basketball tournament, Saturday, March 22, 2025, in Providence, R.I. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Purdue forward Camden Heide (23) hangs onto the ball while colliding with McNeese State guard DJ Richards Jr. (2) during the first half in the second round of the NCAA college basketball tournament, Saturday, March 22, 2025, in Providence, R.I. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

