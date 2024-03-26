The winless lottery streak is over. Someone has won the $1.12 billion Mega Millions jackpot

Someone overcame the odds and won the $1.12 billion Mega Millions jackpot, breaking a winless streak that dated to last December

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Nation & World
Updated 3 minutes ago
X

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Someone overcame the odds Tuesday night and won the $1.12 billion Mega Millions jackpot, breaking a winless streak that dated to last December.

The numbers drawn were: 7, 11, 22, 29, 38 and 4.

Until the latest drawing, no one had matched all six numbers and won the Mega Millions jackpot since Dec. 8. That amounted to 30 straight drawings without a big winner.

It's tough to win the Mega Millions jackpot because the odds are so long, at 1 in 302.6 million.

The prize is the 8th largest in U.S. lottery history.

The $1.12 billion jackpot is for a winner who is paid through an annuity, with an initial payment and then 29 annual payments. Most winners choose a cash payout, which would be $537.5 million.

Mega Millions is played in 45 states plus Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

In Other News
1
'Heroes' scrambled to stop traffic before Baltimore bridge collapsed...
2
China wins WTO dispute with Australia over steel products
3
Tiny, endangered fish hinders California River water conservation plan
4
Reaves' triple-double, tiebreaking 3 helps rally Lakers past Bucks in...
5
Stock market today: Asian shares are mixed after Wall Street retreats...
© 2024 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top