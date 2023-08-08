BreakingNews
ELECTION RESULTS: State and Local counts for Issue 1

Numbers drawn for giant $1.58 billion Mega Millions jackpot

The numbers have been drawn for an estimated $1.58 billion Mega Millions jackpot that is the third-largest in U.S. history

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Nation & World
By The Associated Press
Updated 34 minutes ago
X

The numbers were drawn Tuesday night for an estimated $1.58 billion Mega Millions jackpot that is the third-largest in U.S. history.

The winning numbers announced were: 13 19 20 32 33 and the yellow ball: 14. .

It usually takes lottery officials a couple hours to determine if there has been a jackpot winner.

The $1.58 billion prize has been gradually building for months thanks to 31 straight drawings without a jackpot winner. The last time someone won the game’s top prize was April 18.

Each drawing without a winner pushes the prize closer to the record $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot that someone in California won last year. The second largest in size was in 2016, when the Powerball jackpot reached a nearly identical amount of $1.586 billion.

Mega Millions jackpot winners are so rare thanks to odds of one in 302.6 million.

The $1.58 billion payout would go to a winner who opts for an annuity, doled out over 30 years. But people usually prefer a lump sum option, which for Tuesday’s jackpot would be an estimated $783.3 million.

The prize money would be subject to federal taxes. Many states also tax lottery winnings.

Mega Millions is played in 45 states, Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

In Other News
1
WeWork warns there's 'substantial doubt' about its ability to stay in...
2
Queen Latifah, Chuck D and more rap legends on 'Rapper's Delight' and...
3
Tory Lanez gets 10 years in prison for shooting Megan Thee Stallion
4
Voters in Ohio reject GOP-backed proposal that would have made it...
5
Flights and ferries halted in South Korea ahead of storm that's dumped...
© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top