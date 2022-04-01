Nurse's homicide conviction: Flashpoint in Nashville DA race

Funk fired back on Thursday, saying Vaught’s actions have been mischaracterized as a simple mistake. His statement listed 18 things that Vaught did wrong, contributing to Murphey's death.

Murphey had been admitted to the neurological intensive care unit after suffering from a brain bleed, according to trial testimony. Vaught was asked to inject her with Versed to help with anxiety before a PET scan but could not find the drug in an automatic dispensing cabinet. She used an override and accidentally grabbed vecuronium instead.

Vaught failed to read the name of the drug, didn’t notice a red warning on the top of the medication, failed to notice the drug was a powder that had to be reconstituted instead of a liquid, and didn’t stay with the patient to check for an adverse reaction, according to testimony.

Funk said that Vaught’s homicide conviction means she will never practice medicine again, which is what Murphey’s family wanted.

Funk's office also released a statement from Murphey's daughter-in-law Chandra Murphey, which thanked prosecutors. It also said the politicization of the case is "humiliating, degrading and retraumatizes us. We thought we had closure. We may never get over the reaction to this verdict."

In a telephone interview, Myers said she has already heard from a number of medical professionals who are concerned about possible future prosecutions by Funk's office. Funk has cast Vaught as an outlier whose egregious conduct won't set a precedent for how other provider errors are handled.

Myers said prosecutors need to focus on intentional violent crime and accused Funk of “attempting to grab headlines" with a high-profile case.

“How does the prosecution of this health care provider make our community safer?” she asked.

Chandra Murphey wipes her tears while giving her testimony about her mother in law, Charlene Murphey, during the trial of RaDonda Vaught, at Justice A.A. Birch Building in Nashville, Tenn., Tuesday, March 22, 2022. (Stephanie Amador/The Tennessean via AP, Pool)