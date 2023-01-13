Nursing home owner faces new lawsuit in Ida storm evacuation

The latest complaint against Bob Dean Jr. was filed Thursday in U.S. District Court in Baton Rouge and alleges he violated federal regulations.

Dean already lost state licenses and federal funding for crowding residents of seven nursing homes into an ill-prepared facility in the town of Independence, Louisiana, roughly 70 miles (110 kilometers) northwest of New Orleans. Authorities said they found sick and elderly people bedridden there after the storm, with patients on mattresses on the wet floor. Some were crying for help and some lying in their own waste.