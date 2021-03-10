Nursing home residents can get hugs again, feds say

“Now that millions of vaccines have been administered to nursing home residents and staff, and the number of COVID cases in nursing homes has dropped significantly, CMS is updating its visitation guidance to bring more families together safely,” Dr. Lee Fleisher, a senior agency medical officer, said in a statement.

Before the pandemic, there was a lot of flexibility when visiting a loved one living in a nursing home or getting rehab care. Family members came and went at different hours of the day. At the height of the pandemic, the closest many could get was waving on the other side of an exterior window.

The CMS guidance moves back in the pre-COVID-19 direction, saying that nursing homes “should allow indoor visitation at all times and for all residents, regardless of vaccination status.” Several exceptions are flagged, such as when a resident is known to be infected or in quarantine.

Compassionate care visits should be allowed at all times, the guidance said, even if there's an outbreak or a resident is unvaccinated. The term “compassionate care” doesn't refer just to situations when a resident is near death, but also encompasses circumstances in which a patient is having trouble adjusting.

Figures from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention show that nursing home cases peaked around the end of December and then declined sharply, particularly since the middle of January. Deaths among residents fell from 7,049 the week ending Dec. 20 to 1,350 the week ending Feb. 28.

FILE - In this March 11, 2020, file photo Judie Shape, center, who has tested positive for the coronavirus, blows a kiss to her son-in-law, Michael Spencer, left, as Shape's daughter, Lori Spencer, right, looks on, as they visit on the phone and look at each other through a window at the Life Care Center in Kirkland, Wash., near Seattle. Nursing home residents vaccinated against COVID-19 can get hugs again from their loved ones, and indoor visits may be allowed for all residents, the government said Wednesday, March 10, 2021 in a step toward pre-pandemic normalcy (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File) Credit: Ted S. Warren Credit: Ted S. Warren