NWHL semifinals, final to air live on NBCSN in February

Tumminia has lost sleep plenty of nights over the past couple of months putting the 2021 NWHL bubble plan together. On Monday, the league announced an agreement with Yale University to provide saliva-based COVID-19 testing for players and staff.

It's the same tests used by the NBA in its quarantined bubble at Disney World over the summer and into the fall. The NWHL is the first women's professional sports league to implement them and will work with Yale on an initiative that pairs saliva and nasal samples for dual testing purposes.

Getting TV and testing agreements in place are two more steps to making the season a reality.

“I am quite excited it’s all starting to seem real,” Tumminia said. “I'm looking forward to it all happening and working out great. ... Definitely thrilled for what it means for our athletes.”

Players who have already signed their contracts will be paid in full despite the condensed schedule. Players also have the option to opt out and still be paid their entire salary, the league said. The NWHL fell short of completing its season last spring because of the pandemic.

