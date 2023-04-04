NWSL announces new San Francisco Bay Area team

San Francisco-based Sixth Street is the new team's majority backer with an investment of $125 million. The firm has also invested in soccer clubs Real Madrid and Barcelona, as well as the NBA's San Antonio Spurs.

Sixth Street CEO Alan Waxman said investing in women's sports is good business.

"Now people can put on their iPhone or iPad and they can basically watch the NWSL like my daughter does, like a lot of the girls on her team do. That didn’t exist five years ago, didn’t exist 50 years ago. And that’s a structural change," Waxman said. “Everyone’s like `Why is this all happening now?' It’s not a coincidence. It’s that the accessibility has structurally changed. And as a result of that, when you think about 99% of those dollars historically have gone to only men, the barriers have now been broken down and that’s going to change. That’s what we’re investing behind. ”

Waxman will serve on the NWSL's board of governors. Sheryl Sandberg, a former Facebook executive and author of the 2013 book “Lean In: Women, Work, and the Will to Lead," is also joining the club as a board member and strategic investor. Rick Welts, former Golden State Warriors president, and Staci Slaughter, former vice president for communications for the San Francisco Giants, will also serve on the board.

The NWSL recently embarked on its 11th season with 12 teams. Angel City in Los Angeles and the San Diego Wave joined the league last year.

The original Royals were part of the NWSL for three seasons from 2018 to 2020 but were sold to Kansas City when the owner of Major League Soccer's Real Salt Lake stepped away from the team amid controversy. RSL's new owners retained the rights to a future women's team.

