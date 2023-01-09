NWSL bans 4 from coaching, takes other disciplinary actions

Former North Carolina Coach Paul Riley, former Chicago Red Stars coach Rory Dames, former Washington Spirit coach Richie Burke and former Racing Louisville coach Christy Holly were all banned from coaching in the league. Also, former Utah Royals coach Craig Harrington and former Gotham general manager Alyse LaHue were suspended from working in the NWSL for two years, until Jan. 9, 2025.

The NWSL and its players association announced results late last month of its investigation, which found "widespread misconduct" directed at players dating back to the beginnings of the league nearly a decade ago.