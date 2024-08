NWSL reaches new collective bargaining agreement that adds more money for players, ends draft

“The draft is an antiquated model that empowers teams to decide for players instead of players deciding for themselves,” NWSLPA President Tori Huster said in a statement. “Now, players can choose the team environment that fits their needs and maximizes their opportunities. Teams will need to step up to create environments that appeal to players.”

The new USL Super League, a pro women's league that kicked off last weekend with eight teams, was launched without a college draft.

The agreement extends the current contract with the NWSLPA to 2030. The minimum salary will rise from $48,500 in 2025 to $82,500 in 2030, the last year of the new CBA. The current league minimum is about $38,000. There is no limit on salaries for individual players.

The contract includes a base salary cap, which rises from $3.3 million in 2025 to $5.1 million in 2030, and a supplement based on the prior year’s media and sponsorship revenue. The NWSLPA will have audit rights to ensure the revenue sharing provision.

The deal also allows unrestricted free agency — previously attained only after five years in the league — and guarantees all contracts.

“I think it just gives an opportunity for players, not only myself but in this league, to just orchestrate their talents and be comfortable with showcasing who they are with also getting paid what they're worth,” said Angel City forward Messiah Bright. “I think it's just a monumental step for this league and hopefully we help pave the way for other leagues. But I'm happy that we were able to start something big and can't wait to see where it grows from here.”

The long-term labor deal comes as the NWSL is experiencing dramatic growth. A new media rights deal with CBS Sports, ESPN, Amazon Prime Video and Scripps Sports put the league in front of more viewers this season.

A new standard for team valuations was set this summer when controlling interest in Los Angeles-based Angel City was sold for $250 million to Walt Disney Co. CEO Bob Iger and USC journalism and communication school dean Willow Bay.

The new CBA also requires player consent for all trades, both within the NWSL and to other teams and leagues, something that gives players greater control over where they play. That brings the NWSL in line with FIFA transfer rules.

“Just to have more power in the player's hands and the ability to have more say about where you're going to be in your future, I think it's huge,” said Gotham FC forward Ella Stevens. “Just really thankful for the players that have fought every single year just to make this league better.”

Mental health services and mental health leave policies, already in place, will be broadened. The new deal also puts emphasis on workload management, setting minimum standards for charter flights, mandating a midseason break and ensuring an offseason of at least 28 days.

Team medical and training staffs will also increase.

“The NWSL prioritized terms to ensure that the league can attract, develop and retain the most talented players in the world,” Chief Sporting Director Tatjana Haenni said. “Soccer is a uniquely global game with roots in every country, and the new CBA allows us to offer the world’s most elite training and playing environment, giving players the ability to succeed at the top national and international competitions.”

The league said nearly all end-of-season competition bonuses — such as those awarded for the NWSL Shield and Championship and the Golden Boot — will double beginning in 2027. The bonus for the NWSL’s Most Valuable Player award will quadruple.

The current CBA, negotiated in 2022, was set to expire after the 2026 season. The new agreement was approved by players on July 30.

“Given our vision to be the best league in the world, we determined that this was the right time to align with global standards and achieve long term labor peace,” NWSL Commissioner Jessica Berman said. “Our new agreement revolutionizes the game, raises standards, and innovates the business.”

