NY attorney general files lawsuit against anti-abortion group known for blocking access to clinics

James said one member got inside All Women’s Health in White Plains on Nov. 27, 2021, by pretending to be a patient, then opened the doors to fellow Red Rose members who occupied the waiting room. Three Red Rose members who took part in that action were sentenced to three months each for criminal trespass.

Another action took place on July 7, 2022, at a Planned Parenthood clinic in Hempstead, where Red Rose activist Christopher Moscinski blocked access by placing six industrial locks and chains on the front gates, James said. Moscinski was convicted of violating the federal Freedom of Access to Clinic Entrances Act and is scheduled to be sentenced on June 27, 2023.

“We see on an almost daily basis anti-abortion protesters outside our health centers and throughout our affiliates using harmful tactics," said Dipal Shah, chief external affairs officer for Planned Parenthood of Greater New York, who joined James and other elected officials at the Hempstead clinic. “These tactics are not just disruptive, they're psychologically destabilizing and they’re incredibly harmful.”

Red Rose Rescue says on its website that its mission includes entering “the actual places where the innocent unborn are about to be dragged to death." It says its activists “stay with the abandoned unborn, as the manifestation of our love for them recognizing that unborn children, as members of the human family, have a right to be defended.”