NY court nixes Fox News’ bid to end voting tech firm’s suit

Fox News had argued that the network and its hosts did what the media do and the First Amendment protects: inform the public about newsworthy, if controversial, claims that an important figure was making about a matter of public concern.

Smartmatic maintained that Fox News can’t claim free speech protections for inviting guests to circulate damning falsehoods, without evidence, as part of what the voting company calls a “disinformation campaign.”

Federal and state election officials, exhaustive reviews in battleground states and Trump's own attorney general found no widespread fraud that could have changed the outcome of the 2020 election. Nor did they uncover any credible evidence that the vote was tainted. Trump's allegations of fraud were also roundly rejected by dozens of courts, including by judges whom Trump had appointed.