NY proceeds with plan for zero-emission vehicles by 2035

State regulations being crafted by the end of the year would require 35% of new vehicle sales to be zero-emission vehicles in 2026, 68% by 2030, and 100% by 2035.

“We’re really putting our foot down the accelerator, and revving up our efforts to make sure we have this transition,” Hochul, a Democrat, said at a news conference. “We had to wait for California to take a step because there’s some federal requirements. ... But once they made that decision, we were able to step up immediately and say, ‘Now there’s nothing holding us back.’”