NY Times says it needs culture change, better inclusion

The report also said that a workplace culture that celebrates individual achievement and often relies on “unwritten rules” for advancement can be uncomfortable for many, but particularly people of color.

“What came through was the consistency of experiences,” said Carolyn Ryan, deputy managing editor and one of three authors of the report. “It was our culture, this kind of ‘sink or swim’ ethos.”

Often, actually leading people is considered a secondary part of a Times' manager's role, the report said. Several steps were outlined to make expectations clearer, keep lines of communication open and set pathways for advancement.

A survey of employees didn't just uncover bad news; 95% of Times employees said they felt pride in working at the paper, and most have had positive experiences.

It also found 48% of new hires at the Times last year were people of color, the newspaper said. The overall percentage of non-white employees has increased from 27% in 2015 to 34% now. A majority of staff members, and leaders, are women.

But the report found that while the Times was building a more diverse staff, it concentrated less on fostering an inclusive culture.

Putting the plan in place will require the most substantial investment the Times has ever made in terms of time, money and energy, publisher A.G. Sulzberger, CEO Meredith Kopit Levien and Baquet wrote in an introduction to the report.

“We believe that the changes in this plan will make our journalism, our business and our company stronger,” they wrote. “We also believe it will make The Times a better place to work, for all of us.”