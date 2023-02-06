NYC ending COVID-19 vaccination mandate for city employees

New York City's private-sector mandate forced All-Star point guard and vaccine skeptic Kyrie Irving to miss most of the Brooklyn Nets home games last season.

Irving will no longer be affected by any changes in New York City's coronavirus policies. The Nets and the Dallas Mavericks reached a deal over the weekend that will send Irving to Dallas, according to a person familiar with the terms of the deal who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because it had not been finalized.

New York City's municipal work force of about 337,000 was one of the largest groups of government employees in the United States to be affected by a COVID-19 vaccine mandate.

The vaccine requirement for the 1.3 million-strong U.S. military was lifted in December under an $858 billion defense spending bill passed by Congress and signed into law by President Joe Biden.

The approximately 1,780 New York City workers who have been terminated for failing to comply with the municipal employee vaccination requirement will not get their jobs back automatically but can apply for positions with their former agencies, city officials said.

Unions representing some of the fired workers planned a news conference later Monday to demand their reinstatement with back pay.

Credit: Mary Altaffer Credit: Mary Altaffer