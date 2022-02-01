NYC officers to honor 2nd officer killed in Harlem shooting

Rivera died the night of the shooting. His funeral was Friday at St. Patrick’s.

Mora was in critical condition for days but after it was clear he wouldn't survive, he was kept on life support so his organs could be donated in accordance with his and his family's wishes.

He joined the police academy in 2018 and since November 2019 had been assigned to the Harlem precinct where the shooting happened. Police records show he made 33 arrests in his short time on the force.

The officer was remembered by a colleague as being approachable, humble, happy and eager to help despite the impression made by his imposing football player's frame.

Mora and Rivera were the first NYPD officers since 2017 to be killed in the line of duty.