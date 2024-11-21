NYCFC stadium next to Citi Field to be called Etihad Park after United Arab Emirates airline

NYCFC president Brad Sims said revenue from the deal will go to the MLS team and not the parent company or English club, which is under investigation by the Premier League for alleged violations of financial fair play rules.

Etihad has been NYC's shirt sponsor since 2014 and Manchester City's since 2009-10, a season after the Abu Dhabi United Group took control.

“It’s a 100% New York City FC deal,” Sims said. “Etihad Airways has been essentially our premiere, our principal and founding partner since Day 1 at the club here. ... We wanted to ideally stay with someone who is a current partner of New York City FC and or someone in the City Football Group family but Etihad was easily kind of the No. 1 focus that we've had all along."

Etihad also has collaborated with NYCFC on community initiatives.

“They’ve been interested for quite some time about this stadium in New York and really buying into, I think, the path of travel of the sport in this country, in the New York market specifically,” Sims said. “For them the New York market, the New York City market is a very strategic commercial market.”

Since taking the field in 2015, NYCFC has played home games primarily at Yankee Stadium, home of the Major League Baseball team that is a minority investor in NYCFC. But because of schedule conflicts, NYC has played some home matches at Citi Field, the home of the rival New York Red Bulls in Harrison, New Jersey, and Rentschler Field in East Hartford, Connecticut.

Saturday's Eastern Conference semifinal against the rival New York Red Bulls will be at Citi Field because Notre Dame is playing Army in a college football game at Yankee Stadium.

NYCFC announced the site in 2022. The New York City Council approved the soccer stadium in April as part of a Willets Point redevelopment that includes 2,500 housing units, a new public school, hotel and retail stores. Bulldozers and cranes are involved in pre-construction, lease negotiations with New York City are progressing and a groundbreaking is likely before the end of the year, according to Sims.

Mets owner Steve Cohen is among the bidders for a license to build a casino in an area adjacent to Citi Field.

“The more activity that can happen in development in Willets Point and make it a live-work-and-play neighborhood the better,” Sims said.

Sims said when NYCFC is home first in a day, there has to be a six-hour buffer before a Mets game can start. When the Mets are home first, there has to be a seven-hour buffer before soccer can kick off.

Similar parameters exist with the U.S. Tennis Association for the U.S. Open.

Sims said the new stadium will benefit NYCFC if MLS switches to an August-to-May schedule, aligning with most European soccer leagues, from its current February-to-December calendar.

“There’s a lot of pros to doing that. The cons mostly reside in cold-weather cities that have outdoor stadiums,” Sims said. “I think for us with the new stadium we would likely be relatively insulated, at least in the early — at least in the first five-, 10-plus years just with kind of excitement around the stadium.”

2026 World Cup

MLS season ticket holders will have priority access to hospitality tickets for the 2026 World Cup.

“All MLS season members, season ticket holders, corporate partners and such will have will have a kind of presale access, these opportunities ahead of the marketplace to purchase suites, club seats, hospitality-type products at all games in all markets throughout the 2026 World Cup,” Sims said. “That’s something that I think is a great benefit to our season ticket members and to our sponsors and corporate partners. ... We're in the marketplace actively marketing 2025 City memberships and that's going to be another benefit of that.”

