NYC's vegan mayor Adams hooked into admitting he eats fish

Hours later, Adams was hooked into releasing a statement admitting he does not always adhere to his veganism.

“I aspire to be plant-based 100% of the time. I want to be a role model for people who are following or aspire to follow a plant-based diet, but, as I said, I am perfectly imperfect, and have occasionally eaten fish,” Adams said.

Adams, who has been in office a little over a month, is not the first mayor of the nation's largest city to find himself in a culinary controversy. The last occupant, Bill de Blasio, was skewered early in his first term after he was spotted eating pizza with a knife and fork.