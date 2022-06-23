NYRA suspends Baffert 1 year; eligible to return in January

A panel credited Baffert for time served from an initial suspension that makes the two-time Triple Crown-winning trainer eligible to saddle horses in New York again on Jan. 26. The final decision marks the end of a protracted back and forth about Baffert's status in the state that began in May 2021.

“This was an impartial and deliberative process that has resulted in a lengthy suspension of the sport’s most prominent trainer,” NYRA President and CEO Dave O’Rourke said in statement. “However, this is not simply about Bob Baffert or any one individual but about protecting the integrity of the sport here in New York. Today’s decision advances that goal.”