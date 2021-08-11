Oakmont anchor US Open site, Merion gets men & women Opens

Pebble Beach, Shinnecock Hills and Winged Foot also are in the discussion to be anchor sites.

Oakmont was an obvious choice. It will host its 10th U.S. Open in 2025. It also will have the U.S. Open in 2034, 2042 and 2049, along with hosting the U.S. Women's Open in 2028 and 2038. Oakmont previously held two U.S. Women's Opens, most recently in 2010 when Paula Creamer won her only major.

Merion, while historic, was thought to not have enough property to host the infrastructure of a U.S. Open. The USGA pulled it off in 2013 when Justin Rose won his lone major.

It now gets two more U.S. Opens, the other in 2050. That will be the 100-year anniversary of Ben Hogan winning the U.S. Open just over a near after a near-fatal car crash. Merion is the site of the iconic photo of Hogan hitting 1-iron into the 18th green during regulation.

Merion also will host the U.S. Women's Open for the first time, in 2034 and 2046.

Both clubs also were awarded some of the USGA's elite amateur events — Oakmont gets the Walker Cup (2033) and U.S. Women's Amateur (2046), while Merion has the Curtis Cup next year along with the U.S. Amateur in 2026.

The U.S. Amateur this week is the 88th USGA championship in Pennsylvania, the most of any state. Pennsylvania courses have hosted the U.S. Open 17 times, second to New York (20).

