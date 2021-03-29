Obama family matriarch has died in a Kenyan hospital at 99

Sarah Obama, was the second wife of President Obama’s grandfather and helped raise his father, Barack Obama, Sr. The family is part of Kenya's Luo ethnic group.

President Obama often showed affection toward her and referred to her as “Granny” in his memoir, “Dreams from My Father.” He described meeting her during his 1988 trip to his father’s homeland and their initial awkwardness as they struggled to communicate which developed into a warm bond. She attended his first inauguration as president in 2009. Later, Obama spoke about his grandmother again in his September 2014 speech to the U.N. General Assembly.

For decades, Sarah Obama has helped orphans, raising some in her home. The Mama Sara Obama Foundation helped provide food and education to children who lost their parents — providing school supplies, uniforms, basic medical needs, and school fees.

In a 2014 interview with AP, she said that even as an adult, letters would arrive but she couldn’t read them. She said she didn’t want her children to be illiterate, so she saw that all her family’s children went to school.

She recalled pedaling the president’s father six miles (nine kilometers) to school on the back of her bicycle every day from the family’s home village of Kogelo to the bigger town of Ngiya to make sure he got the education that she never had.

“I love education,” Sarah Obama said, because children “learn they can be self-sufficient,” especially girls who too often had no opportunity to go to school.

“If a woman gets an education she will not only educate her family but educate the entire village,” she said.

In recognition of her work to support education, she was honored by the United Nations in 2014, receiving the inaugural Women’s Entrepreneurship Day Education Pioneer Award.

Details on preparations for her burial will be announced later, said her daughter. Sarah Obama was Muslim and it’s not clear whether she will be buried according to her faith’s practices that dictate she should be buried within 24 hours of death.

FILE - In this Feb. 6, 2008, file photo, Sarah Obama, step-grandmother of then U.S. President Barack Obama, sits in the backyard of her house in the village of Kogelo, near the shores of Lake Victoria, in Kenya. Credit: Ben Curtis

FILE - In this Thursday, Feb. 5, 2008, file photo, Sarah Obama, step-grandmother of then U.S. President Barack Obama, holds a photograph of them together, as she speaks to the media in the living room of her house in the village of Kogelo, near the shores of Lake Victoria, in Kenya. Credit: Ben Curtis

FILE - In this Wednesday, Nov. 19, 2014, file photo, Sarah Obama, then U.S. President Barack Obama's step-grandmother, listens as she attends "Women's Entrepreneurship Day" where she received the Pioneer Award at U.N. headquarters. Credit: Bebeto Matthews

FILE - In this Wednesday, Nov. 7, 2012, file photo, Sarah Obama, step-grandmother of then President Barack Obama, speaks to the media about Obama's re-election, in the garden of her house in the village of Kogelo, western Kenya. Credit: Ben Curtis

FILE - In this Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2008, file photo, Sarah Obama, step-grandmother of then U.S. Democratic presidential hopeful Barack Obama, sits in the living room of her house in the village of Kogelo, near the shores of Lake Victoria, in western Kenya. Credit: Ben Curtis

FILE - In this Monday, July 16, 2018, file photo, then U.S. President Barack Obama, center, with his half sister Auma Obama, left, and his step-grandmother Sarah Obama, center-right, walk in Kogelo, western Kenya. Credit: Brian Inganga

FILE - In this Saturday, Aug. 26, 2006, file photo, then U.S. Senator Barack Obama, right, walks with his grandmother Sarah Obama at his father's house in Kogelo village, western Kenya. Credit: Sayyid Abdul Azim

FILE - In this Saturday, Aug. 26, 2006, file photo, then U.S. Senator Barack Obama meets his step-grandmother Sarah Obama at his father's house in Kogelo village, western Kenya. Credit: Sayyid Abdul Azim

FILE - In this Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2012, file photo, Sarah Obama, center, step-grandmother of then U.S. President Barack Obama, walks back to her house after speaking to the media in the garden of her home in the village of Kogelo, western Kenya. Credit: Ben Curtis

FILE - In this Thursday, Feb. 5, 2008, file photo, Sarah Obama, step-grandmother of then U.S. President Barack Obama, sits in the living room of her house in the village of Kogelo, near the shores of Lake Victoria, in Kenya. Credit: Ben Curtis

FILE - In this Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2012, file photo, Sarah Obama, step-grandmother to then U.S. President Barack Obama, speaks to the media in the garden of her home in the village of Kogelo, western Kenya. Credit: Ben Curtis

FILE - In this Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2012, file photo, Sarah Obama, step-grandmother of then U.S. President Barack Obama, shakes the hand of a well-wisher after speaking to the media in the garden of her home in the village of Kogelo, western Kenya. Credit: Ben Curtis

FILE - In this Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2012, file photo, Sarah Obama, center, step-grandmother of then U.S. President Barack Obama, walks back to her house after speaking to the media in the garden of her home in the village of Kogelo, western Kenya. Credit: Ben Curtis

FILE - In this Wednesday, July 22, 2015, file photo, a painting depicting the Obama family and step-grandmother Sarah Obama above, stands outside an exhibition about the Global Entrepreneurship Summit which U.S. President Barack Obama will attend later in the week, in Nairobi, Kenya. Credit: Khalil Senosi