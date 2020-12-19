'Obamacare' enrollment rising as COVID-19 pandemic deepens

“We’ve opened more pathways to enroll by taking advantage of private sector and people are clearly finding the coverage they need at this critical time," CMS Administrator Seema Verma said in a statement. Nonetheless, the Trump administration ignored calls to provide a special sign-up period related to the pandemic, something President-elect Joe Biden has said he will do.

Former Obama administration officials who keep a close eye on the health law celebrated.

“This is the largest increase in HealthCare.gov enrollment since 2016 and it's the only increase during the Trump administration,” said Joshua Peck, who once served as marketing chief for the program. It's “a testament to the role the ACA is playing in creating a strong safety net.”

Some states that run their own enrollment campaigns are also reporting stronger numbers. Maryland said this week it signed up more than 166,000 people, a record.

Final numbers for HealthCare.gov, expected soon, will include people who started their applications before the Dec. 15 deadline but weren't able to finish. Those usually track close to the preliminary results reported Friday. The official national enrollment report will be released sometime early next year, counting big states like California and New York that run their own sign-up efforts.

Of some 28 million uninsured Americans before the pandemic, the nonpartisan Kaiser Family Foundation estimates more than 16 million were eligible for some form of subsidized coverage through the health law.

With coronavirus shutdowns leaving even more people uninsured, Biden has pledged to build on the ACA to provide coverage to all Americans. His path forward doesn't look that easy, since he will come into office with a closely divided Congress and most Republicans still opposed to “Obamacare.”

ACA coverage starts Jan. 1 for those who signed up this year.