O'Brien, Carrey, Dole praise 'comedy genius' Norm Macdonald

"I am absolutely devastated about Norm Macdonald. Norm had the most unique comedic voice I have ever encountered and he was so relentlessly and uncompromisingly funny. I will never laugh that hard again. I'm so sad for all of us today." — Conan O'Brien on Twitter.

"Norm was in a comedy genre of his own. No one like him on this planet. Please do yourself a favor and watch his stuff. He was one of a kind of all time" — Sarah Silverman on Twitter.