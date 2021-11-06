O'Connell, Bell help Purdue take down No. 5 Spartans 40-29

Even another strong showing by Kenneth Walker III — 23 carries for 146 yards and a score — couldn't keep the Spartans on track. Michigan State (8-1, 5-1, No. 3 CFP) spent most of the day playing catch-up.

The Spartans got within 21-14 at halftime and tied the score on their third play of the second half when quarterback Payton Thorne ran 39 yards for a touchdown.

King Doerue broke the tie with a 1-yard TD run on the ensuing series and the Boilermakers extended the margin to 37-21 with three field goals. The Spartans closed to 37-29 on Thorne's second TD pass to Tre Mosley and a 2-point conversion pass from Thorne to Maliq Carr.

Purdue sealed it with a 22-yard field goal with 41 seconds left.

THE TAKEAWAY

Michigan State: The Spartans haven't been 9-0 since 1966 and again failed to follow up a big, emotional victory — last week over Michigan — with another win. Michigan State must win out to have a chance to play for its first Big Ten crown since 2015.

Purdue: Coach Jeff Brohm pulled off a rare feat — beating two top-five teams in the same season for the first time since 1960. The fans, fittingly, rushed the field to celebrate.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

Michigan State: The Spartans will slide behind Ohio State in the AP Top 25. How far they fall in the CFP standings will indicate whether Michigan State still has a chance to make the four-team playoff.

Purdue: Expect the Boilermakers to return to the Top 25 for the second time this season.

UP NEXT

Michigan State: Hosts Maryland next Saturday.

Purdue: Faces its second straight top-10 foe when it visits No. 6 Ohio State next Saturday.

___

More AP college football coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25 Sign up for the AP's college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25

Caption Purdue wide receiver David Bell (3) makes a catch for a touchdown against Michigan State during the first half of an NCAA college football game in West Lafayette, Ind., Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy) Credit: Michael Conroy Credit: Michael Conroy

Caption Purdue quarterback Aidan O'Connell (16) throws against Michigan State during the first half of an NCAA college football game in West Lafayette, Ind., Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy) Credit: Michael Conroy Credit: Michael Conroy

Caption Michigan State quarterback Payton Thorne (10) throws for a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Purdue in West Lafayette, Ind., Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy) Credit: Michael Conroy Credit: Michael Conroy

Caption Michigan State running back Kenneth Walker III (9) breaks the tackle of Purdue cornerback Jamari Brown (7) on his way to a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game in West Lafayette, Ind., Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy) Credit: Michael Conroy Credit: Michael Conroy