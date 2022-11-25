Oddball 6-foot 'Lobsta Mickey' statue returns to Boston

Point told The Boston Globe that he spent five years following online threads before finally spotting a listing for the mouse/crustacean relic on eBay.

The statue had found its way to a New Jersey lawn, but was in need of some repairs. It was discolored, split in sections and its concrete foundation had begun to crumble.

Point hired a local artist to refurbish and repaint the statue.

The day before Halloween, "Lobsta Mickey” made its second public debut in the city, when it was set up on Concepts’ Newbury Street showroom floor.

“People were a little terrified,” Point told the Globe, referring of the customer response. “People think we created this thing, which, of course, we didn’t.”

Point said he plans to keep “Lobsta Mickey” on display through the holidays, before finding a new, long-term home somewhere within Boston.