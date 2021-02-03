Odom Jr., H.E.R., Andra Day score Golden Globe music nods

Warren is nominated for her first Golden Globe in a decade for co-writing "Io Sì (Seen)" from "The Life Ahead." She shares her nomination with Laura Pausini and Niccolò Agliardi. Warren last won best original song — her first win — at the Globes in 2011 for "You Haven't Seen the Last of Me" from "Burlesque." She's earned 11 Academy Award nominations throughout her rich career, but has never won the honor.

Snubs include Justin Timberlake, who has been promoting "Just Sing" from "Trolls World Tour." Taylor Swift, Mary J. Blige, Janelle Monae and John Legend each released original songs from documentaries, but documentary songs don't qualify for best original song at the Globes. However, the tracks can compete for best original song at the Oscars.

In the best original score category, Nine Inch Nails' Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross are double nominees, picking up bids for “Mank" and “Soul," sharing the latter with Jon Batiste. The duo of Reznor and Ross have won a number of awards for their scoring work, including an Oscar, Grammy, Emmy and Golden Globe.

Ludwig Göransson, also a Grammy, Oscar and Emmy winner, is nominated for “Tenet," while Alexandre Desplat is competing with “The Midnight Sky" and James Newton Howard is up for “News of the World."